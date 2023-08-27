Tinubu holds first cabinet meeting on Monday

President Bola Tinubu is expected to hold his first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting with the Ministers who were recently sworn in on Monday.

BusinessDay gathered from the Presidential Villa, on Sunday, that the meeting which will hold at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, will start by 12 noon.

A source close to the Cabinet office also revealed that the meeting which should have held last Wednesday was shifted to Monday to enable the newly sworn in ministers enough time to get acquainted with issues in their various ministries.

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated his cabinet, made up of 45 Ministers last week Monday.

BusinessDay gathered that the delays was to enable the new Permanent Secretary in charge of cabinet office in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) enough time to prepare for the new assignment.

The Cabinet office serves as the clearing house for all the memos generated by the Ministries for consideration at FEC and also coordinates activities at the meetings.

The Federal Executive Council serves as the highest policy making body for the federal government and gives policy directions to the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs).

Over the years, the body has been responsible for the award of contracts and implementation of the federal government’s annual budgets, allocating resources to critical sectors of the economy.

BusinessDay gathered further that Monday’s meeting will be used to basically review the state of affairs in the Ministries as Ministers are expected to share their findings from their interactions with relevant stakeholders in their respective Ministries, amongst other issues.