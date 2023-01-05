Tinubu hits OBJ, says endorsement of Obi poison to Nigerians

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, took a swipe at former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing his (Obasanjo) recent endorsement of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the February 25, 2023 election, as a poison to Nigerians.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, who made the remark during the party’s presidential rally at the University of Benin sports complex in Benin City, said the former impeded his effort at bringing development to Lagos, while in office.

“Obasanjo, instead of expansion, seized our salaries, and local government monies. What type of wickedness is that? Do you call that person a good or a wicked man? So, if he endorses somebody, is it not poison that he is giving to you?

One who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way. He is endorsing Obi but he doesn’t know the road,” Tinubu stated.

The APC presidential candidate, who claimed to have survived the ‘unjust treatment’ by the Obasanjo’s regime, said he was familiar with the terrain owing to his previous achievements in Lagos State, and will find a way to bring his experience to bear in resolving the prevailing issues if elected.

Read also: Endorsement of Obi by Obasanjo, Clark will aid Tinubu’s victory — South-West APC

“I know how to perform. I did it in Lagos and I will do it in Nigeria. I will bring an economic hub to Edo State, give skills to the boys, start credit lending, empower small scale industries so that they can be on their own and get rid of estimated billing. We will turn this state into an energy state. Turn the so-called ‘yahoo boys’ to experts in manufacturing and creation of chips. We will bring long-term reforms.

“We can break shackles of poverty, ignorance and homelessness. We will do it together. We have the knowledge and the brain. Trust me, I am an expert in finding the way where there is no way. I found a way to tame the Atlantic Ocean and turned it into a money-making machine. I found the way to stop the killing drainages to channelisation and prosperity. I have done many things. I have the power of thinking and doing.

“If you want prosperity, elect me. If you want skills to become rich, elect me. If you want security, elect me. If you say I should retire, you will retire knowledge, diamond and gold,” he added.

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the APC , on his part, charged Edo residents to give their votes to Tinubu because of his previous records in transforming Lagos and defending Nigerians against a single-party system.

Oshiomhole said the party’s standard-bearer possesses the power of courage to act, vision to see beyond today and to get result, assuring that the former Lagos State governor will address the issue of multiple exchange rates in the country so as to provide a level-playing field for prospective entrepreneurs; confront the rising security challenges head on and provide jobs for the teeming youth population.

Earlier Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State governor, assured that the 19 northern states are committed to ensuring Tinubu succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari.