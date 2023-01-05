Endorsement of Obi by Obasanjo, Clark will aid Tinubu’s victory — South-West APC

More reactions have continued to trail the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Edward Clark as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West has described the action of the two elder statesmen as a blessing in disguise for Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the forthcoming general election.

Isaacs Kekemeke, National Vice Chairman of APC in the South-West, and Ayotunde Bally, the Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council for Ondo Central Senatorial District, said this on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo state capital at the official flag-off of Coalition of Christians Leaders in Politics for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC aspirants in collaboration with Yoruba Young Christians Leaders Forum, South-West Region.

According to Kekemeke, “for us, it is a piece of good news and the joy of the news is that those they endorsed will not win the election, they will fail. They endorsed in 2015 and 2019 and they lost and they will also lose this time around.

“In this election, it is not about who will be the chairman of CAN, but it is about who will serve Nigeria better and the only person who can serve Nigeria better is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Who will secure us in order to serve our God, who will provide adequate security for us and others? Anybody who cannot tell about his past cannot be given the chance to hold a position.”

Kekemeke, therefore, advised Christians across the states not to be allowed to be deceived in the name of religious affiliations to choose wrongly in the forthcoming general elections in the country saying “what we need at this time around is someone who will deliver and serve Nigeria better.”

“My good message for the good people of the South-West is to fully support the ambition of Tinubu to become the president because he is the only best candidate among other candidates. Tinubu is the best, and most quality person who can govern this country,” Kekemeke added.

On his part, Ayotunde Bally said Nigerians are not gullible, as they would support Tinubu massively despite the endorsement of Peter Obi.

Ayotunde who said the endorsement of Obi would aid the landslide victory of Tinubu noted that the APC Presidential Candidate is the only candidate in this year’s election who could bring sustainable development and economic turnaround to the country.

“Nigerians are not gullible, they know the capacity of Asiwaju Tinubu, no endorsement can change their mind not to vote for our candidate.”

The guest speaker at the event, Kayode Oladipupo while speaking said “if Tinubu emerges the winner, it will become an opportunity for Christians across the states to prepare in the future for the presidency.

According to him, “What we need in this incoming government of Tinubu is Attorney General, who is a Christian in mind and truth, we need Senate President, and SGF. If we can have these three positions, it is enough for the eight years of Tinubu government.”

Oladipupo, however, said, “Muslim Muslim is a strategy of God to reposition Christianity in Nigeria and that is why we must vote for Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima in the coming general elections.”