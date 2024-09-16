Tinubu hails military’s strike against terrorists

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the success recorded by the military against terrorists ravaging Zamfara and Katsina states in the northwest.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, in a statement on Saturday, said the president received “with relief the news of the strings of successful operations against security threats in the northwest by troops of the Nigerian military.”

The dreaded terrorists had laid siege to the entire northwest, ravaging the gold-rich Zamfara, while also extending their nefarious activities to Niger State, where they extort money from farmers.

BusinessDay gathered that the Boko Haram kingpins have also established their cells spreading to as far as Benin Republic, a country bordering Nigeria from the southwest.

The president, commending the military successes, assured Nigerians that, “Our security operatives are up to the task of ensuring the peace and security of the nation.

Onanuga stated that “troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, recently neutralised a wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, who had been unleashing terror on citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other parts of north-western Nigeria.

“The troops also killed another terrorist, Sani Wala Burki in a joint operation in Katsina, and busted a terrorist enclave in Kaduna, where 13 kidnapped students were freed.

He recalled that the successful operations followed the president’s directive to the service chiefs to relocate to the zone until normalcy was restored.

President Tinubu commended the military high command, the intelligence agencies, and the troops for their valiant efforts, synergy, and dedication, which have resulted in the recent laudable outcomes.

“The president also commended the entire security apparatus for the improved security in the nation and enjoins them to sustain their efforts until immediate and latent threats are permanently removed.

“President Tinubu reassures the security agencies of his continued support in achieving the priority objective of keeping the nation safe and secure”, Onanuga said.