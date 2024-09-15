Defence Chief vows to protect farmers against bandit attacks in Zamfara

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has pledged to provide enhanced security for farmers in Zamfara State to protect them from bandit attacks.

During a visit to the state on Friday Musa assured the Zamfara government and its citizens that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will take necessary measures to ensure that farmers can safely cultivate their land without fear of interference from bandits.

The Defence Chief’s visit is part of a broader effort to address insecurity in the region and restore peace to affected communities.

During his visit, Musa met with Dauda Lawal, the Governor of Zamfara State at the Government House in Gusau, expressing gratitude for the governor’s support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies operating in the state.

Musa commended the noticeable development in Zamfara over the past year, despite ongoing security challenges, and assured the governor of the military’s commitment to restoring peace.

He emphasized that ensuring the safety of farmers from bandit attacks was a priority, pledging that the AFN would provide the necessary security to guarantee a successful farming season, easing the current hardships faced by citizens.

The Defence Chief also appealed to the people of Zamfara to cooperate with security agencies by refraining from aiding bandits and instead providing vital information to support ongoing military operations.

Renames operation to FANSAN YAMMA Zamfara

He announced a strategic change in military operations, renaming it Operation FANSAN YAMMA and upgrading it to a Theater Command with General Officers Commanding as component commanders to improve coordination between security actors.

Musa also reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with state-owned security establishments, stressing the importance of community involvement in achieving lasting peace.

Addressing troops from the 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, who had earlier ambushed and neutralized scores of terrorists, the CDS praised their bravery and assured them that all necessary tools and support would be provided for the continued fight against terrorism.

Lawal, in his response, thanked the CDS for his dedication and expressed optimism that the new military measures would bring peace to the state.

He noted that General Musa’s presence had already boosted the morale of Zamfara’s citizens, who now feel hopeful about an end to the insecurity.

In a related development, the Sector One Joint Task Force (NW) Operation Hadarin Daji recently ambushed a terrorist escape route along the Gusau-Funtua Road, neutralizing 40 terrorists, including the notorious bandit kingpin Halilu Buzu, and recovering arms and motorcycles.