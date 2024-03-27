Tinubu hails Faye, Senegalese president-elect

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated Bassirou Faye on his election as the president of Senegal.

Tinubu said the president-elect comes with great promise and a sterling record, wishing him success as he takes on this important job of leading the good people of Senegal.

At the age of 44 years, the newly elected Senegalese president is said to be the youngest head of state in the country’s history, winning the election straight in the first round of the election.

Bassirou Faye defeated Amadou Ba, a former prime minister of Senegal, and candidate of the governing coalition, in an election that has been adjudged to be very peaceful.

President Tinubu, in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesman, also congratulated Macky Sall, the outgoing president, for overseeing an election widely adjudged as peaceful and transparent.

President Tinubu stated that the success of the presidential election in Senegal and the successful conduct of the general election in Liberia a few months ago have affirmed his long-held conviction that the taproot of democracy is deeply established in West Africa and will only grow stronger as it is watered by good governance, justice, and fairness to all.

“As the chairman of ECOWAS, the president affirms that the successful conduct of the Senegal election is a boost to the sub-regional organisation in its efforts to promote peace and constitutional order, as well as strengthen ties among member states.

President Tinubu also congratulated the people of Senegal and assured them of Nigeria’s best wishes and support.