Tinubu fires Arase, appoints retired DIG Argungu as PSC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hashimu Argungu, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

With his appointment, Solomon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been sacked from his position as PSC chairman.

Arase was appointed Chairman, PSC in January 2023 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale on Monday.

The statement said Tinubu also approved the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as Member of the Commission.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“Other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course.

“Furthermore, the President has approved the appointment of Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect,” Ngelale said.

According to Ngelale, Tinubu expected absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation.

Argungu was born on 10th July, 1957. He joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet ASP in 1984 and retired in 2016 with a rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). His experience spans over 32 years in Policing and Security Work.

Academically, he has Masters of Laws (LL.M), Barrister at Laws (B.L), Bachelor of Law (LL.B), Bachelor of Arts Education (B.A.ED), Nigeria Certificate in Education (N.C.E) and Grade II Teachers’ Certificate.

He has attended and participated in several courses such as; Policy and Strategic Studies at NIPSS, Kuru Jos, International Banking Laundering Course at Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre, Gaborone Bostwana, Public Corruption Certificate Course U.S.A. Department of Justice, Higher Management Certificate Course, ASCON, Lagos and Advanced Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos.