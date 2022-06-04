Tinubu deserves no pity as false search for Nigeria’s future continues

SUPPORTERS of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu often boasted about his political sagacity, the climax of which was making Muhammadu Buhari President of Nigeria in 2015. These days most of them question his sanity.

Tinubu dribbles himself in rambunctious bouts of explosive diatribes that indict him more than his targets. He is his own worst enemy.

People are shocked that his celebrated political sophistication has become sheer sophistry deployed to reclaim his entitlement to the presidency of Nigeria.

His claims are laughable. The incoherence of his presentations is the latest nightmare in day time for his minders. Tinubu is stuck with a certain past that attests to his passé understanding of Nigeria on matters he reportedly knew more than anyone.

The Jagaban Borgu seems to know everyone who matters in Nigeria. Matters have degenerated to Tinubu reminding people of his relationship with them. It used to be something of pride to drop Tinubu’s name. The trend is to dump it in the fleeting dices of politics.

A man of several tribulations like Tinubu is living a horror film. He sounds crude, abusive, uncultured, and definitely unperturbed about consequences. A delayed realisation of the futility of pursuing the fleeing presidency frustrates him to a point of relying on street language to address otherwise official matters.

Said to be a warrior in these wars he has exhibited uttermost contempt for any suggestions that he was on quicksand with the succession agreement he has with Buhari. Each time he speaks the disdain for others shows. It worsens if he is asked questions.

What could lead him to calling a sitting Governor, “eleyi”‘, “this one”, to buttress a needless point that Tinubu made him Governor? How many votes, if delegates are to decide, would this style earn the Jagaban Borgu?

Claims to making Buhari president sound both distasteful and disproportionate to the issues at stake. Are they renewed reminders of Tinubu’s pride in getting Nigeria to this sorry state? With all that Nigeria has become under Buhari should those who made Buhari – Atiku Abubakar is another claimant – not be circumspect about such insensitive, brilliant political achievements?

Buhari would be furious with the constant vile reference to the making of his presidency. It serves him right. The only difference between his desperation and Tinubu’s is that Buhari had tears to shed each time he failed.

Tinubu in making a case for his presidency belittles himself. Buhari had never lived down the fact of Tinubu’s prominence and claims about APC. He dealt with the matter importantly once but many have refused to pick the hint.

On 4 January 2016, Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki at a Buhari dinner for APC big wigs addressed Tinubu as APC national leader. Buhari was miffed.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, even though the Senate President addressed you as the National Leader of APC, you are not the national leader of the party. You are one of the national leaders of the APC,” Buhari said when he made his remarks. Some in the hall murmured.

Tinubu’s people raised the decibel of the usage of the title as if to deafen Buhari who has said nothing again about it. Buhari abhors that title and feels affronted that Tinubu uses it.

There are many national leaders of APC, according to Buhari. What he failed to add was that if there were to be a national leader, by convention, it should be Buhari. Tinubu has wrestled “APC national leader” with the President even after that public, presidential upbraiding.

Many critical issues are beyond Tinubu. Whatever becomes of him at the APC will be tangential to those issues.

Read also: APC presidential primaries: Tinubu’s call for fair play misinterpreted

How is the search for a better future for Nigerians faring? Must insecurity, hunger, anger, and the overwhelming hardships before Nigerians be relegated to the background because of elections?

The two leading parties are doing everything to win the elections. Being in power is all that concerns them as individuals and organisations.

Why does Jagaban Borgu still consider the presidency important after all that he has done and that has been done to him? Only Tinubu can say.

How important is the presidency to Tinubu? So very important – he has said he would keep contesting for as long as he lives.

Finally…

SOME jumped on Dr. Sam Uche, Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria for his detailed travails in the hands of kidnappers. Holes are being drilled into his story because people are uncomfortable that he profiled his attackers.

IF President Muhammadu Buhari fulfils his promise of securing the release of all those held by kidnappers, Nigerians will consider it his greatest achievement.

DOES anyone have an explanation for 22 aspirants paying N100m for the APC nomination form? Do most of those people not know that they would not get more than a handful of votes? Okay, in their economy N100m is like N10,000?

.Isiguzo is a major commentator on minor issues