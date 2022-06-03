APC presidential primaries: Tinubu’s call for fair play misinterpreted

The campaign organisation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the presidential aspirant’s speech Thursday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State was misinterpreted.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate in the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s upcoming primaries, had in Yoruba language addressed the party’s national delegates in Ogun State.

Since the video of his Yoruba speech went viral on social media, various interpretations have been given to the speech, which was primarily about Governor Abiodun, who bowed to his leader after Tinubu’s brief speech.

“These factual references are public knowledge that has in the last eight years been reported and analyzed in the media”, a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director Media & Communications, Tinubu Campaign Organisation said.

The new standards established by President Muhammadu Buhari for a party’s presidential candidate needed Asiwaju to work hard to convince delegates he was eligible, the statement said.

In this regard, the former governor of Lagos cited particular instances where he used his political clout and strategic skills to help party members, and groups, acquire prominence.

“We realize that recent schedule changes and the upcoming primary election may have caused some concern, but Asiwaju believes that his enormous contributions to APC should work in his favor as a true party man aiming to be flag bearer. Tinubu’s speech in Abeokuta was not disrespectful to President Buhari, whom he holds in high regard and whose re-election campaign he chaired in 2019”, according to the statement.

The Tinubu campaign is unsurprised that the APC opposition has decided to turn and twist the statement.

“The former Lagos governor is still the man to beat at the party’s convention on Monday and we are not surprised that he is the target of well-planned and virulent attacks” the statement also showed.

The campaign organization hereby requests that the media refrain from sensationalising issues of fact and instead play its constitutional role of informing the electorate in order for them to make informed choices during the presidential primaries.