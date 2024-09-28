Tinubu constitutes North West Development Commission board

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has constituted the North West Development Commission (NWDC) governing board.

A statement issued on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information & strategy, said the president has forwarded the names to the Senate for confirmation.

The statement named Haruna Ginsau from Jigawa as chairman of the board. Abdullahi Ma’aji, who hails from Kano, is the managing director and chief executive of the board. Other members of the board are Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji (Kano), Yahaya Umar Namahe (Sokoto), Aminu Suleiman (Kebbi), Tijani Yahaya Kaura (Zamfara), Abdulkadir S. Usman (Kaduna), Muhammad Ali Wudil (Kano), Shamsu Sule (Katsina), and Nasidi Ali (Jigawa).

“The NWDC will focus on catalysing significant growth, economic empowerment, and social development of the region. President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to supporting the NWDC in its mission to bring sustainable development to the North West is steadfast,” the statement noted.

The statement urged nominees to contribute their wealth of experience and expertise to the commission’s mandate of developing the north-west region.