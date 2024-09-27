Tinubu, wife, commiserate with Eno, on death of wife 

President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Oluremi, on Friday, extended their heartfelt condolence to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state on the death of his beloved wife, Patience Umo Eno.

The President and the First Lady, in their separate condolence messages, on behalf of the Federal Government. Described Patience Eno, as the wife to a visionary governor and an ordained gospel minister, embodied humility, resilience, and loyalty.

The first family joined other Nigerians ” in mourning the painful and profound loss of the state’s First Lady, who has supported Governor Eno’s administration.

President Tinubu acknowledged that through her ‘Golden Initiative for All,’ she demonstrated her passion for serving the people and residents of Akwa Ibom state with love, honesty, and dedication, leaving a positive impact that will continue to inspire future generations.

He expressed confidence that her selfless service to improve the lives of women, children, and the vulnerable will forever remain an important part of Akwa Ibom’s history, a legacy that will continue to inspire and be appreciated by future generations.

President Tinubu committed the grieving family, friends, and relatives to the hands of God, who is the source of life and holds the future of all creation in his hands.

He expressed his trust in their resilience and strength during this challenging time, offering reassurance and support.

On her part, the First Lady said ” with heavy heart, I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, the children, family and the good people of Akwa Ibom on the passing of the First Lady and Renewed Hope Initiative State Coordinator, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo-Eno.

“Her Excellency was a God-fearing remarkable woman, full of grace and compassion, who was committed to her family, the people of Akwa Ibom State and our dear nation. Her kindness, humility, and dedication to her people will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched. Her demise is indeed a painful one.

“My thoughts and prays God to comfort the entire family, and the people of Akwa Ibom State at this difficult time”

“May Almighty God grant you strength, comfort to bear this irreplaceable loss and may her gentle soul rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord”. Recall that the Akwa Ibom First Lady died early Friday morning, after a brief illness.