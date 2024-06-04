Tinubu committed to higher minimum wage than N60,000 – SGF

..As FG, Labour agree to continue negotiations

The federal government and the organised labour on Monday night agreed to continue current negotiations for new national Minimum Wage, with assurances that President Bola Tinubu will raise the wage above N60,000.

George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF disclosed this in a communique signed by both parties after over 4 hours meeting in Abuja, on Monday night.

The communique stated that the ” President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000.

“Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage.

“Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria’s commitment in (ii) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment.”

The meeting also agreed that ” no worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action”

The negotiation by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW), had last Friday, collapse, following the withdrawal of the Organised Labour from the meeting.

The withdrawal of Labour from negotiation, was followed by a meeting with the Leadership of the National Assembly, which attempted to intervene and stop the strike action declared last Friday

The Organised Labour went ahead with the nationwide strike, which has paralysed economic activities, to drive home its demands.

In a bid to halt further action, the Federal Government, in the National interest, convened a meeting with Labour held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday 3rd June, with a view to ending the strike action.

After exhaustive deliberation and engagement by both parties agreed to continue negotiations

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, representing the Federal Government of Nigeria:

This is just as the Organised Labour was represented by Joe Ajaero, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Festus Osifo, President, Trade Union Congress (TUC)

The meeting was also attended by Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, NSA and George Akume, the SGF who brokered the meeting.