Minimum wage negotiation deadlocked, as labour walks out again

Negotiations for a new national minimum wage that resumes today ended in deadlock as labour officials walked out of the meeting.

NLC officials left the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, the 37-man tripartite committee meeting venue at about 2.45 pm.

Festus Osifo, the Trade Union Congress TUC, President told BusinessDay that they were leaving the venue because the government team did not have anything new to offer.

BusinessDay gathered that organised labour will, later this afternoon, address a world press conference on the way forward.

Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and the Trade Union Congress TUC, had last week, rejected the N60000 fresh offer put forward by the federal government, heightening tension over a possible industrial action, as the May 31, deadline given by the organised labour expires today, Friday.

Details later…