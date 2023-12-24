Tinubu commits to dedication, empathy in Christmas message

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday assured Nigerians that his administration will govern the country with vision, dedication and empathy

The President in his Christmas message to Nigerians, also assured that the nation will soon emerge into a new dawn of prosperity.

President Tinubu who Nigeria has been passing through a time of transformation and relentless change, added that ” I am aware that the necessary reforms we are implementing to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful nation for all have imposed unique sacrifices.

“My administration will continue to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable, address current hardships and alleviate the suffering of all our nation’s people.

The President, in the Christmas message he personally signed urged Nigerians to ” be confident that by the strength of our joint endeavour, we will shortly emerge into a new dawn of prosperity, peace, and irreversible progress.

“Fellow Nigerians, as we navigate this transition to stability, prosperity, and Renewed Hope, I urge you once more to hold fast and rest assured of my commitment to govern with vision, dedication, and empathy”

The President who described Christians as a time that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and celebrates the hope and redemption that are the hallmarks of Christ’s life, also noted that the season is an opportunity to enjoy the company of family, celebrate life, and delight in the gifts of love and friendship that make life worthwhile, for people of all faith

He urged Nigerians to “look out for each other”, ” because, amidst the festivities, this time of year for many will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of loved ones and others grieving the hopes that failed to materialise and the dreams that fell short.

“In the spirit of Christmas, reflecting the best of Christ, let us all endeavour to extend the warm embrace of kindness to those around us who need it and let the multiple acts of kindness serve as a light that guides us into a happy and wonderful new year.

”

“As you celebrate this season, please spare a moment of remembrance and prayer for the men and women of our nation’s armed forces, bearing arms in our names and ensuring our safety. My God protect them and bring them back to their families.

” Let us together commemorate the memory of those who, in their service, have paid the highest price for our nation. May God bless their souls and comfort their families and loved ones.

“Let the light of Christmas guide our paths as we bring this year to a close and usher in the new year.”