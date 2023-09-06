Tinubu buoyed by tribunal ruling, vows to unite Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, hailed the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and called on all Nigerians to join hands in building a new Nigeria.

The statement came on the heels of the unanimous judgement by the tribunal, which dismissed the petitions filed against his declaration as the winner of the February 25 Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC)

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential Spokesman, the President assured Nigerians of his renewed and energized focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful and prosperous nation.

President Tinubu also welcomed the judgment of the Tribunal with an intense sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities.

While recognizing the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law, the President also affirmed his commitment to the rule of law.

The President said commitment to the rule of law and the unhindered discharge of duties by the Tribunal, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflect the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when our democratic system of government is under test in other parts of the continent.

He believes that Presidential Candidates and Political Parties that have lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the 2023 general elections and the judicial process which followed have affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

He, therefore, urged “his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism will now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our Government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.

“Once more, President Tinubu thanks Nigerians for the mandate given to him to serve our country while promising to meet and exceed their expectations, by the grace of God Almighty, and through very diligent hard work with the team that has been put in place for that sole purpose”.