Tinubu attends burial ceremony of slain military personnel

President Bóla Tinubu has arrived at the National Military Cemetery to pay his respects at the burial ceremony of the military personnel tragically killed in an attack in Delta State.

The event, attended by dignitaries and officials from across the nation, commemorated the sacrifice of the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in service to their country.

The fallen heroes will be posthumously honoured with national accolades, highlighting their unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s security and sovereignty.

Their names will forever be etched in the annals of history as symbols of courage and selflessness.

Meanwhile, the military has made strides in the investigation, with the arrest of three suspects linked to the killings.

This progress signals a step towards justice for the fallen soldiers and their families, as authorities work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to account for their heinous actions.

Tinubu was accompanied by delegation, including Mohammed Abubakar, Minister of Defence; the Service Chiefs; Governors from Kano, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, and Kwara States; George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Barau Jibril, Deputy President of the Senate, Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives; among others.

