Tinubu at 70 is master strategist, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his 70th birthday, describing him as a master strategist.

Sanwo-Olu further described Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), as “visionary, consistent, loyal and enigmatic whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy.”

Tinubu, a leading presidential aspirant in APC clocks 70 on March 29. In a congratulatory message issued on Monday by Gboyega Akosile, his chief press secretary, Sanwo-Olu, said Tinubu was consistent in his thoughts and actions about the development of Lagos and Nigeria.

He added that Tinubu donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity, considering his contribution to democracy and good governance, especially the role he played during the aborted Third Republic and the struggle for the enthronement of democratic government after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, like a colossus bestrides Nigeria’s socio-political space with vigour and vision. He stood firmly on the side of the Nigerian people, even at the risk of losing his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta. A position he took along with other progressives during the annulment of the June 12 struggle led to the end of the military interregnum and was replaced with normal government, which we all enjoy today.

“His financial wizardry and economic intellect, which he put to good use as the governor of Lagos State, has taken our dear state to a greater height. Today, Lagos is the pride of Nigeria, occupying an enviable position as the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“There are not many leaders in contemporary Nigeria that are as detribalised as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose heart accommodates every section of the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.