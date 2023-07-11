Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs’ appointment

President Bola Tinubu has requested that his recently appointed service chiefs be confirmed by the Senate.

During Tuesday’s plenary session, Godswill Akpabio, Senate President read the letter from President Tinubu confirming the appointment of Service Chiefs.

The following names and roles are listed:

1. Chief of Defense Staff Maj. Gen. C.G. Musa

2. Chief of Army Staff Major General T. A. Lagbaja

3. Chief of Naval Staff Rear Adm. E. A. Ogalla

4. Air Vice Marshal H.B. Abubakar

Following reading of the letter, the Committee of the Whole was tasked with considering Mr. President’s request.