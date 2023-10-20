Tinubu appoints Olasupo Olusi as CEO of BOI

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Olasupo Olusi as the managing director and chief executive officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI) for an initial four-year term.

This decision comes after Olukayode Pitan, the former BOI managing director and chief executive officer voluntarily resigned.

Olasupo Olusi has over 20 years of experience as a World Bank economist and development finance expert.

He also served as the economic adviser to the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance from 2011 to 2015, as confirmed by Presidential Media Adviser Ajuri Ngelale.

Olusi is an alumnus of Hull University, United Kingdom, and holds a Master’s degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, along with a Doctorate in Finance and Economics from Durham University, United Kingdom, obtained in 2005.

The President tasked the new BOI CEO with the responsibility of ensuring that all Nigerian enterprises, regardless of their size and sector, have fair and equal access to the support they need.