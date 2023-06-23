MTN partners Bank of Industry on business expansion plans for young entrepreneurs

As part of efforts to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses through the provision of financial and tech support, especially women and youths, MTN Nigeria has partnered with the Bank of Industry (BoI) on a business initiative tagged, “Y’ello Den Pitch-A-Thon”.

The business expansion plans programme features a Y’ello Den Pitch-A-Thon in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BoI), for business owners to pitch their business expansion plans to qualify for financial and tech support from MTN Nigeria.

A Y’ello Den Pitch-A-Thon is a socio-economic intervention undertaken by the giant telecommunications firm, MTN Nigeria, meant to empower local entrepreneurs in the Country as part of measures to boost economic growth and development.

Speaking at the MTN Exhibition for 50 SMEs held at MTN Corporate Head Office in Lagos, where 50 entrepreneurs showcased their products to MTN employees and guests, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Lagos first lady, believed a large number of young entrepreneurs would be assisted through 21 Days of Y’ello Care programme.

Expressing delight over the series of MTN Nigeria socio-economic interventions, the wife of Lagos state governor, said, “It is my pleasure to be here today for an initiative that I consider a solid example of sustained positive impact within our communities – MTN’s 21 days of Y’ello Care driven by MTN staff.

“I find it particularly gratifying that this year’s programme is shining a spotlight on SMEs. I applaud the Lagos state officials, MTN partners, SMEs, MTN board, management and staff, and all other stakeholders present here today for driving and facilitating this noble cause”.

Speaking on behalf of MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe, chief human resources officer, MTN Nigeria, said, “This is the 16th year of our signature volunteer initiative designed to impact lives and communities around us.

“This year, we are ‘Empowering Entrepreneurs to Unlock Growth and Job Creation for Communities’ with a focus on leveraging skills, digital and financial tools to drive growth among entrepreneurs.

“In special focus are our women, youth, and people living with disabilities. We assure all our stakeholders that we remain unrelenting in our efforts to empower entrepreneurs and uplift communities in Lagos and across the country.”

BusinessDay reports that the Y’ello Care launched in 2007 to inspire MTN employees and encourage them to actively contribute their resources to community development as several SMEs owners, particularly persons living with disabilities (PWDs), have been trained since on financial literacy and digital skills, while providing them with financial support.