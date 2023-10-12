Tinubu appoints Olanipekun Olukoyede as new EFCC chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Olanipekun Olukoyede as the chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The announcement was made by Ajuri Ngelale, a presidential spokesman in a statement on Thursday.

Olukoyede’s appointment follows the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“By the powers vested in President Bola Tinubu as established in section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, that “the Chairman and members of the Commission, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the President,” President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ola Olukoyede to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation,” the spokesman wrote in the statement.

Olukoyede, a lawyer, served as secretary of the anti-graft agency for two years during the reign of Ibrahim Magu as acting chair of the commission. He, along with Magu and a number of other officials, was suspended from office by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 and was never recalled.

Who is Olanipekun Olukoyede?

Olukoyede hails from Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, South-west Nigeria, was born October 14, 1969. Former President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Mr Olukoyede as Secretary to EFCC in 2018.

Subsequently, the Nigerian Senate confirmed his appointment in November 2018, to replace Emmanuel Aremo, whose five-year tenure ended in July of 2018.

But, Olukoyede’s confirmation as EFCC scribe came with controversy, as a senator, Isa Misau accused the chairman of the senate committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Chukwuka Utazi, of sidelining some members of the senators in preparing the committee’s report which cleared Mr Olukoyede for the job.

He had worked as a lawyer at the law firm of former vice president Yemi Osinbajo before he clinched the EFCC job.

Olukoyede is a seasoned lawyer with expertise in compliance management, corporate intelligence and fraud management. He is a certified fraud examiner who has led investigations and civil litigation of fraud and financial crimes in International development projects.

He equally specialises in anti-corruption research and analysis, corporate and business intelligence gathering, and processing.

He is a member of the Fraud Advisory Panel (UK), and also a member, of the Federal Government Technical Committee on the Repositioning of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.

Suspension of EFCC chair in June

President Tinubu suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chair in June, and in his place, appointed Abdulkarim Chukkol, then director of operations, in an acting capacity.

Bawa’s suspension, anchored on “weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him” followed a conventional pattern of unceremonious removal of past EFCC bosses

For four months now, Bawa has been in detention at the State Security Service (SSS) after he honoured the agency’s invitation for interrogation regarding the corruption allegation.

There are speculations that Bawa has agreed to officially resign from office.

Controversy about Olukoyede’s qualification to head the EFCC

If Olukoyede is the first Nigerian from the South of the country to lead the anti-corruption agency.

From the pioneer chair of the EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu who is now the National Security Adviser (NSA) to President Tinubu, to Farida Waziri, Ibrahim Lamorde, and Abdulrasheed Bawa, all substantive chairpersons of the commission, and even acting chairpersons, have always been from the Northern region.

However, there are concerns that the appointment of Olukoyede is likely break the trend of having northerners as the chair of the commission.

Section 2(3) of the EFCC Act, 2005, stipulates that a chairman of the commission “must be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent; possess not less than 15 years experience.”