Tinubu appoints Mohammed DG NIA, Ajayi DG, DSS

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, approved the appointment of Mohamed Mohammed as the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The President also approved the appointment of Adeola Ajayi, as Director General of Department of State Services (DSS).

Mohammed has had an illustrious career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995, Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said in a statement.

Who is Mohammed Mohammed the new NIA DG

He had served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.

The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, had served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja.

Who is Adeola Ajayi, the new DSS DG

The new DSS Director-General, Adeola Ajayi, on the other hand , rose through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant Director-General of the Service.

Ajayi, had, at various times, served as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.

The new appointments follow the resignation of the previous NIA and DSS chiefs.

President Tinubu expects that the new security chiefs will work assiduously to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results and charges them to bring their experience to bear in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and in surgical alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The President thanked the outgoing Directors-General of the two pivotal intelligence agencies for their services to the nation while wishing them success in their future endeavours.