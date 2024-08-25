Ahmed Abubakar, NIA DG resigns after seven-year tenure

Ahmed Abubakar, the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), has resigned from his position.

The announcement came after Abubakar submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu, bringing an end to his seven-year tenure.

Abubakar, who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed the news to journalists shortly after tendering his resignation.

He mentioned that President Tinubu had accepted his resignation, which he described as a routine procedure.

This resignation marks a significant change in the leadership of Nigeria’s intelligence agency, though the reasons behind Abubakar’s decision to step down remain undisclosed.

The NIA is yet to announce a successor for the outgoing Director General.

Ahmed Rufai Abubakar’s departure concludes a notable chapter in his career, which has spanned several years of dedicated service to Nigeria’s intelligence community.