Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade new AMCON Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Gbenga Alade, as new Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Ajuri Ngelale Presidential Spokesman, said the President also approved Aminu Ismail, Executive Director of the corporation .

Others include Adeshola Lamidi and Lucky Adaghe also as Executive Directors.

Ngelale said the President expects dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees.

They are also expected to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.