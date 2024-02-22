  • Thursday, February 22, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade new AMCON Chairman

Anthony Ailemen

February 23, 2024

AMCON moves to recover N7.6bn from Providence School, Enugu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Gbenga Alade, as new Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Ajuri Ngelale Presidential Spokesman, said the President also approved Aminu Ismail, Executive Director of the corporation .

Others include Adeshola Lamidi and Lucky Adaghe also as Executive Directors.

Related News

Ngelale said the President expects dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees.

They are also expected to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE