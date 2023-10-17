Tinubu appoints Galadima Aminu, PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Galadima Aminu to serve as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

The new Executive Secretary / CEO of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund has most recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, according to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The statement said his appointment trails the application for retirement submitted by the outgoing Executive Secretary / CEO, Aliyu Gusau, to proceed on 90-days pre-retirement leave beginning on September 26, 2023.

“The President has directed the new Executive Secretary / CEO of the PTDF, Ahmed Paladins Aminu, to serve in acting capacity until he commences his fresh term of four (4) years in office, beginning on December 26, 2023.

The President also wished i the new PTDF Executive Secretary / CEO well in the discharge of his duties.