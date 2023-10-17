Tinubu appoints Aliyu, ICPC Chairman, as Arabi heads Hajj Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Adamu Aliyu as new Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other management staff, pending Senate confirmation.

Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman who disclosed this in a statement, said the appointment is in exercise of powers conferred on the President as established in Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and in furtherance of the Renewed Hope mandate to reform key institutions and invigorate Nigeria’s war on corruption

The President also approved the appointment of Clifford Oparaodu, as Secretary to the Commission

According to him, the new Chairman of the ICPC is nominated for confirmation by the Nigerian Senate following the President’s approval of the outgoing Chairman’s request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, 2023, ahead of the expiration of his tenure on February 3, 2024.

Ngelale said the position of Secretary to the Commission, however, does not require Senate confirmation and, therefore, by the directive of the President, the appointment of Clifford Oparaodu as Secretary of the Commission takes immediate effect.

Read also Reps assure Tinubu of speedy passage of 2024 budget before December 31

Musa Aliyu, has embarked upon many far-reaching reforms as the Attorney General of Jigawa State since September 2019 and holds Bachelor, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law. He was also named as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria-designate in October 2023.

Clifford Oparaodu, a lawyer with over 30 years of experience and had also served meritoriously in the public service as a Member of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council.

President implores the new management team of the ICPC to always be above board as they discharge their duties without fear or favour concerning all matters before them.

In a related development, the President also approved the appointment of Jalal Arabi to serve as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

The President has directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Zikrullah Hassan, to proceed on 3-months pre-retirement leave as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2023.

The new Chairman / CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Ahmad Arabi, will assume office in acting capacity on October 18, 2023, and will continue to serve in substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, beginning on January 17, 2023.

The President also approved the dissolution of the Board of NAHCON.

“The President expects that the new NAHCON leadership will serve in reverence of Allah and with utmost adherence to the precepts of service according to the Holy Qur’an”