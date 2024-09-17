Tinubu appoints Energy Security head

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Ojukaye Amachree as the new director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The ONSA on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Amachree as the new director of Energy Security, a key step in the government’s ongoing efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s energy supply and ensure long-term sustainability.

Zakari Mijinyawa, head of Strategic Communication at ONSA, confirmed the news in an official statement released Tuesday.

The statement notes that the new role is part of the government’s “commitment to ensuring a stable, sustainable, and secure energy supply for all Nigerians.”

The Directorate of Energy Security will focus on policy coordination, infrastructure protection strategies, data management, security coordination, risk advisory, and strategic alliances in the energy sector.

Amachree brings over 20 years of experience in business, politics, and energy sector engagement, particularly in the Niger Delta. His appointment reflects his “proven track record of leadership in both the public and private sectors,” the statement added.

As director, he will lead efforts to enhance Nigeria’s energy security and strengthen community participation in safeguarding Nigeria’s energy resources for both short- and long-term sustainability.

“As the new director of Energy Security in the office of the national security adviser, Amachree will work closely with various stakeholders, including government ministries, security agencies, regulators in the energy sector, international partners, and community leaders to implement innovative solutions to Nigeria’s current and future energy challenges,” the statement read.

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, congratulated Amachree, emphasising that the appointment underscores President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening energy security and resilience while addressing supply chain concerns.