Customs Board confirms appointment of 2 DCGs, 5 ACGs,

The Nigeria Customs Service Board has confirmed the appointment of two Deputy Comptroller-Generals of Customs (DCGs) and five Assistant Comptroller-Generals of Customs (ACGs).

In its 60th regular meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, the board chaired by Wale Edun, minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, also approved the upgrading of the ICT Unit to a full-fledged department.

This strategic upgrade, a resolution from its 59th regular meeting held in May, is vital to the ongoing modernisation efforts within the NCS.

The newly confirmed appointments include OA Alajogun and KI Adeola who will serve as deputy comptroller-generals of Customs (DCGs).

Meanwhile, the assistant comptroller generals are IG Umar, MM Tilley-Gyado, BA Makinde, OA Salefu, and T Bomodi.

The appointments were made in response to the statutory retirement of senior officers and are in full alignment with the Federal Character Policy, as outlined in Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

Similarly, DCG KI Adeola was appointed the substantive deputy comptroller-general in charge of the newly upgraded ICT-Modernisation Department.

She will be supported by an assistant comptroller-general and five Comptrollers to ensure the successful implementation of ICT initiatives aimed at enhancing the Service’s operational efficiency and digital transformation.

Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of Customs, congratulated the new appointees and emphasised the need for them to double their efforts in carrying out the critical roles of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and the suppression of smuggling to bolster Nigeria’s socio-economic development.