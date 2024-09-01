How Mutfwang is strengthening bureaucracy in Plateau through key appointments

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in a bold move to revitalise the civil service in Plateau State, has sworn in Stephen Pam Godongs as the new Head of Service (HOS) and 10 Permanent Secretaries, marking a significant milestone in his administration’s efforts to strengthen the state’s bureaucracy.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the New Government House, Rayfield, on August 28, 2024, was a testament to the governor’s commitment to meritocracy and good governance.

The ceremony also saw the induction of three Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and other key officials.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Yilkudi Nengak Elisha, Wycliff Inusa Biwet, Yohanna Mangtu Dangnan, Keziah Ishaya Dung, Solomon Kadiya, Yakubu Ishaya Mallo, Musa Nyam Agwom, Rwang Yop Shom, Gayi Timothy Gayi, and Yabilsu Michael D.

Governor Mutfwang also inaugurated the following Special Advisers: Jurbe Godeb as Technical Adviser on Water Management, Nuhu Yakubu Chayi as Special Adviser on Sustainable Technology and Carbon Credits, and O.J Afwangs as Special Adviser on Budgeting.

The Governor, in addition, inaugurated some Senior Special Assistants, including Fidelia Tohomdet as Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Felix Akpunkwu as SSA for the Igbo Community, Dotun Fehintola as SSA for the Yoruba Community, Yaro Mairake as SSA for the Hausa Community, Suleiman Musa Abubakar as SSA for the Fulani Community, Seigha Ebide as SSA for South-South Nationalities, and Daniel Kwada as SSA for Middle Belt Nationalities.

In the same vein, Helen Haggai was inaugurated as the Coordinator of Non-Governmental Organisations, and Rauta Dakok as Chairperson of the Plateau State Pension Board. The appointments, the Governor explained are aimed at enhancing inclusiveness and ensuring broader community representation in the effective governance of the state.

In his address, the governor emphasised the importance of merit and competence in the appointment of the new officials, stating that the selection process was rigorous and transparent.

“I haven’t seen some of them before, I’m seeing most of them for the first time. But we have been diligently perusing their credentials over the last several weeks and we have made sure, we have asked questions, we have profiled them without their knowledge, and we have come up with this group of men and women and we believe that they are going to become the seed for the new civil service that we will build so your job is cut out for you.

“We are going to be insisting on excellence. We are going to be insisting on value addition. We are going to be insisting on that. We are going to stretch you and make sure that you can compete with your peers anywhere in the country. Let me also say that we actually contemplated the issue of exam for the permanent secretaries. But we stepped it down this time around.

“But even the scrutiny that we made them go through without their knowledge actually was fairly comprehensive. But after now, those of you who are coming behind, be ready for exam and so those who couldn’t make it this time around accept my apologies. We didn’t do it out of political consideration. We tried to ensure merits, even the head of service who is coming in. Number one, he is the most senior, number two, he is also a very competent permanent secretary,” the governor stated.

Governor Mutfwang noted that the newly inaugurated officials were properly integrated into their various offices and charged them to work diligently to serve the people of Plateau State.

“So, on this note, it’s my pleasure to ask all the special advisors, the Senior Special Assistants, the chairperson of the pension board, the coordinator of NGOs. All of you, just stand up. I’ll pronounce you properly integrated so that when you go to your office, they will open the door for you. So, it’s my pleasure and honor to pronounce you, from this day, formerly inaugurated, to start your assignments in your various capacities and offices. Thank you.”

Godongs, the new Head of Service, who pledged to work closely with the Permanent Secretaries to achieve the governor’s vision, is a seasoned administrator with a track record of excellence.

The Permanent Secretaries, who also promised to discharge their duties with integrity, transparency, and accountability, are also seasoned professionals with a wealth of experience.

The governor used the opportunity to highlight his administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency, stating that Plateau State was the only state that provided account for infrastructure funds when requested by an NGO.

Governor Mutfwang announced that the state has committed to investing in security and has made substantial progress in reducing banditry and criminality.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his support in the state’s efforts to address security challenges.

The governor also emphasised the importance of wealth creation and the need for Plateau State to bake a bigger cake, rather than fighting over crumbs.

With the new appointees, Governor Mutfwang has sent a clear message that he is determined to shake off the shackles of mediocrity and propel Plateau State to greater heights.

Governor Mutfwang’s decision to appoint a new Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries is a masterstroke, aimed at injecting fresh blood into the state’s civil service.

The move is also seen as a bold attempt to reduce political interference in the selection process and ensure that only the best candidates are appointed to key positions.

With these appointments, Governor Mutfwang has demonstrated his commitment to accountability, transparency, and good governance, which is evident in his administration’s efforts to reform the civil service.

The Special Advisers, who were also sworn in, are expected to provide quality advice and guidance to the Governor, drawing from their vast experience and expertise.

Governor Mutfwang’s leadership style, which emphasises teamwork, collaboration, and commitment to achieving the state’s development goals, is already yielding results.

The Governor’s decision to recognise and reward outstanding public servants is a welcome development, which will motivate civil servants to perform better.

The establishment of a merit award system to recognise Plateau indigenes who have labored in the past is also a laudable initiative, which will promote excellence and hard work.

Plateau State is indeed on the path to progress and development under Governor Mutfwang’s The leadership style, which emphasises meritocracy and good governance, is a breath of fresh air in Plateau State’s politics.

The Governor’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants is evident in his administration’s efforts to clear pension liabilities and ensure that everyone gets their due. The decision to recognise and reward outstanding public servants is a welcome development, which will motivate civil servants to perform better.

