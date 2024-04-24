Tinubu appoints Consuls General, Chargé d’affaires to Syria, UAE 15 other embassies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of five D’affaires and 12 consuls general by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The diplomats were presented commission letters by Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s minister of Foreign Affairs, on Monday.

He implored the diplomats to uphold national integrity through exemplary and professional leadership and represent the interest of Nigeria under the 4-Ds Foreign Policy Thrust of Tinubu’s administration.

On his first day in office following a ceremonial swearing-in in August last year, the foreign affairs minister unveiled the 4-Ds policy initiative to guide his administration, which is anchored on development, democracy, demography, and diaspora geared towards addressing complex challenges with modern solutions.

The minister also reminded the career diplomats of their responsibility to protect Nigerian nationals and their interests abroad and comply with the regulations and directives of the Nigerian Foreign Service at all times.

Chargé d’affaires (en titre) appointed include Saidu Mohammed Dodo – Damascus, Syria, Patrick Imoudu Imologhome Pyongyang – Democratic Peoples’ Republic of Korea, Francisca Kemi Omayuli – Singapore, Babagana AHMADU Bangui – Central African Republic, Mohammed Tripoli – Libya.

Appointed consuls general are Auwalu Jega Namadina – Atlanta, USA, Nnamdi Okechukwu Nze Bata – Equatorial Guinea, Francis Ntui Enya – Douala Cameroon, Gbadebo Afolabi – Shanghai, China, Oludare Ezekiel Folowosele – Hong Kong, China.

Other consuls appointed are Abubakar Jidda – New York, USA, Yakubu Audu Dadu – Frankfurt, Germany, Taofik Obasanjo – Coker Buea, Cameroon, George Collins Onwuekwe – Guangzhou, China, Umar Ibrahim Bashir – Johannesburg, South Africa, Zayyan Ibrahim – Dubai, UAE.

Abubakar Jidda, the appointed Consul General to New York echoed the interests of his colleagues following their assignation, expressing their dedication to maintaining the principles of diplomacy and foreign relations to attract foreign investments to Nigeria.