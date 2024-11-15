President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign, Daniel Bwala, as his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications (State House).

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s Special Adviser on information and strategy, on Thursday.

The presidency added that Bwala is “a lawyer and notable public affairs analyst.”

Bwala, who was a former member of the All Progressives Congress but defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in the buildup to the 2023 general election, citing the ruling party’s same-faith presidential ticket as the reason for his exit, has now given hints to return following his visit to President Tinubu on Wednesday.

He, however, returned to the APC after the presidency election and swearing of Tinubu.

Tinubu also approved appointment of Olawale Olopade as Director-General, National Sports Commission; Dr. Abisoye Fagade, Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism; Dr Adebowale Adedokun, Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement.

