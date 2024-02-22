Tinubu appoints Adepoju Adeyanju MD/CEO, Galaxy Backbone

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Adepoju Adeyanju, as Managing Director/CEO of the Galaxy Backbone.

Galaxy Backbone is the information technology and shared services provider of the Federal Government of Nigeria. It is under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

President approves other appointments

According to Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mohammed Ibrahim, as Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services, Olusegun Olulade, Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing, while Olumbe Akinkugbe, takes charge as Executive Director,

Under the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, the President approved the appointment of Abraham Oshadami, as Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, while Rimini Makama, takes charge as the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, the President also appointed Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi, as the President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute.

The President also made appointments at the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), limited, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Abiodun Attah, as the Executive Director, Technical Services, Aisha Abdullahi, Executive Director, Finance & Administration, while Jaiyeola Awokoya, takes charge as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development.

Ngelale noted that with the reconstitution of the management teams in these agencies, “President Tinubu anticipates that these seasoned professionals will deliver excellent service to elevate the impact of the digital economy sector on the socio-economic development of the nation”.