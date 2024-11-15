Tinubu appoints 3 D-Gs, 1 aide on public communication

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three Directors-General for federal agencies and a Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The new appointees are Olawale Olopade, Director-General, National Sports Commission; Abisoye Fagade, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism; and Adebowale Adedokun, Bureau of Public Procurement.

He named Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications (State House).

According to Onanuga, Olopade, the new D-G of the National Sports Commission, is a sports administrator with many years of experience.

“He served as commissioner of youth and sports in Ogun and was chairman of the local organising committee of the 2024 National Sports Festival,” he said.

The new D-G of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Fagade, is a marketing communication professional.

Fagade is the founder and managing director of Sodium Brand Solutions.

Onanuga also explained that Adedokun, the new helmsman of the Bureau of Public Procurement, was the director of Research/Training and Strategic Planning at the bureau before his appointment.

He stated that the Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media, Bwala, is a lawyer and public affairs analyst.

Onanuga quoted Tinubu as enjoining the officers to discharge their duties with dedication, patriotism and excellence.

