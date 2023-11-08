Tinubu appoints 20 new commissioners for population commission

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of twenty (20) qualified Nigerians to serve as Federal Commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC), with nine current Federal Commissioners being appointed to a second term in office:

Those appointed include Emmanuel Eke ( Abia), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa ), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai ( Borno), Alex Ukam — (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta) and Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi)

Others include Tony Aiyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo ), Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna) and Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano)

Others are Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun), Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo), Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Mary Afan (Plateau), Ogiri Henry (Rivers) and Saany Sale ( Taraba)

The statement said the President charged the new and returning NPC Federal Commissioners to successfully implement all measures taken by his administration to produce and effectively appropriate accurate population data with which lasting solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges can be conclusively developed and executed.