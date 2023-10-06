Tinubu, Akpabio, others for National Women Conference

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Nigerian president, Godswill Akpabio, president of the Senate Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, are among the dignitaries that will grace the 2023 National Women Conference (NWC), in Lagos.

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Lagos State governor and chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), the organisers of the NWC, disclosed this at a pre-conference media briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Sanwo-Olu, this year’s conference would feature over 5,000 women. She said the annual event has become a purpose-driven international conference through which women are galvanised and inspired to make a difference.

According to the wife of the governor, this year’s conference, to be held between October 17 and 19 at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos, is tailored towards assisting women to be more productive and positively influencing society.

The theme for the conference is “unleash your potential,” and would be a combination of both virtual and physical participation.

Sanwo-Olu said that a team of seasoned facilitators and panelists would discuss topics affecting women, including health, agriculture and food security, education, empowerment, cyber security, harnessing the power of digital technology, family, and lifestyle.

“We want to appeal to our people to connect through the live streaming on www.lagosonline.tv and www.COWLSO.org.ng; on Facebook www.facebook.com/followlasg,@WeAreCowlso or @OfficeOfLagosStateFirstLady”, she added.