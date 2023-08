Photos: Patience Jonathan, former first lady visits Oluremi Tinubu in Aso Rock

Patience Jonathan, former first lady paid a courtesy visit to Oluremi Tinubu CON, the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Jonathan, described the visit as a solidarity visit to reassure Tinubu of her support.

She also gave Nigerian women the assurance that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will support them all and ensure a period of renewed hope.