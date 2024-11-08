Tinubu, Adeleke, defence chief, others mourn Lagbaja

…President directs national flag to be flown at half-mast

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast for seven days in honour of Taoreed Lagbaja (Lt.-Gen) the late chief of army staff.

Tinubu gave the directive in a statement by Segun Imohiosen, director of information and public relations, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The president appreciated the services of the departed to the nation and wished the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s special adviser on information and strategy, in a statement earlier on Wednesday, said Lagbaja died on Tuesday night in Lagos at the age of 56 years due to an undisclosed illness.

He served as the chief of army staff from June 19, 2023, till his death on November 5, 2024.

President Tinubu also ordered the rescheduling of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to another date to

The president expressed his condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, and wished the departed eternal peace, acknowledging his significant contributions to the nation.

On October 20, the Nigerian Army dismissed reports of Lagbaja’s death, confirming instead that the COAS was receiving medical treatment abroad.

Despite these reassurances, his condition remained a matter of concern, prompting President Tinubu to appoint Olufemi Oluyede as acting COAS on October 30. On November 5, Oluyede was officially promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adelele of Osun State has described as ‘a huge misfortune and sad loss’ the death of Lagbaja.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, Adeleke said that a misfortune had befallen the people of his state, the Nigerian army and the great Lagbaja family of Ilobu town.

“We lost a rare breed, a gentleman and a true patriot to the cold hand of death. Our late brother has a big vision of operational reforms for the Nigerian Army.

“He launched and commenced the implementation of root and branch reform of the Nigerian Army. Within his short stint in office, he enforced professionalism and battled terrorists and bandits with terrifying fierceness.

“Our late brother was a very hardworking officer, a true workaholic, a fierce soldier, a replica of the traditional army officer with an ambitious plan for modernisation and integration of the Nigerian Army.

“In late General Lagbaja, we had a great military leader with the poise, the confidence and the firmness to realise the vision of a new Nigerian Army. Unfortunately, the end came suddenly, and we surrendered to the will of the Almighty creator.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Osun State, we extend commiseration to Mrs Mariya Lagbaja and the two children,” Adeleke said.

Also, Christopher Musa (Gen.), the chief of defence staff, has expressed sorrow over the passing of the army chief.

Musa, in a statement by Tukur Gusau (Brig.-Gen.), director of defence information, described Lagbaja as a courageous, loyal and dedicated officer.

He also conveyed his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, family of the late Lagbaja and all Nigerians over the sad loss.

According to him, Lagbaja was a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

“Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

“Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape,’’ he said.

Lagbaja, born on February 28, 1968, began his military journey in 1987 at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps in 1992, quickly establishing himself as a capable leader.

His service record includes command roles in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion. He played essential roles in significant internal security efforts, such as Operations ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in the Southeast, and Operation Forest Sanity in Kaduna and Niger States, among others.

