Gov Otu mourns Gen Lagbaja’s passing, describes late COAS as a courageous soldier

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has expressed profound sadness over the sudden death of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, who, until his passing, was Chief of Staff of the Nigerian Army.

Describing the death of Lagbaja as a great loss to the Nigerian Army, the military, and the entire nation, Governor Otu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nsa Gill, said: “The late Chief of Army Staff’s untimely departure is a devastating blow and a monumental loss not only to the military but to our nation as a whole.”

Lamenting the painful death of Lt. General Lagbaja while acknowledging his bravery, Governor Otu noted that “he was known for his unwavering commitment, exemplary leadership, and dedicated service to Nigeria. Throughout his distinguished career, he played a crucial role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and enhancing the security of our citizens.”

The governor praised the fallen Chief of Army Staff and his strategic vision, saying: “His relentless pursuit of excellence in the face of challenges was inspiring to all who served under him.”

As the nation mourns the loss of Lagbaja, Governor Otu urged Nigerians to celebrate the late Chief of Army Staff’s legacy of courage, bravery, and dedication, adding that “Lt. General Lagbaja’s service to Nigeria will forever be remembered, and his contributions will continue to inspire future generations of military personnel.”

On behalf of the government and the good people of Cross River State, Governor Otu extended his deepest sympathies to Lagbaja’s family and the Nigerian Army, adding: “May his soul rest in peace, and may we find solace in the memories of his service to our nation.”

