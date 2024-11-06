Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, passes away after illness

Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has died at the age of 56 following an undisclosed illness. Lagbaja, appointed by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023, had recently faced rumours about his health.

On October 20, the Nigerian Army dismissed reports of his death, confirming instead that the COAS was receiving medical treatment abroad.

Despite these reassurances, his condition remained a matter of concern, prompting President Tinubu to appoint Olufemi Oluyede as acting COAS on October 30. Just days ago, on November 5, Oluyede was officially promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general.

In a statement released today, November 6, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to the president, confirmed that Lagbaja “passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.”

Tinubu extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, acknowledging the late COAS’s invaluable contributions to the nation.

Lagbaja, born on February 28, 1968, began his military journey in 1987 at the Nigerian Defence Academy. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps in 1992, quickly establishing himself as a capable leader.

His service record includes command roles in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion. He played essential roles in significant internal security efforts, such as Operations ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in the Southeast, and Operation Forest Sanity in Kaduna and Niger States.

An alumnus of the U.S. Army War College, Lagbaja held a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies, underscoring his commitment to professional excellence and military leadership.

Lagbaja is survived by his wife, Mariya, and their two children.

The president expressed his wish for Lagbaja’s eternal peace and paid tribute to his enduring legacy in the Nigerian military.

