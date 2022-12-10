TikTok takes retrospective look at hottest trends with #YearOnTikTok campaign

As we approach the New Year, TikTok, a community-driven entertainment destination has taken a retrospective look at the hottest moments and trends on the platform in 2022 with #YearOnTikTok campaign.

The platform entered 2022 on a high note, having reached the one-billion-user benchmark during the latter part of 2021. From the rise in subcultures like #BookTok to viral global music trends like KU LO SA and celebrating a variety of Nigerian creatives on the platform with the TikTok Naija to the world campaign.

Boniswa Sidwaba, head of content programming Sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok, stated that the platform is going into 2023 strong, with a solid head start on the hottest topics and trends that captures the attention of the world and the country at large.

“We’re excited to find out what lies ahead and remain committed to developing TikTok in a way that provides a safe and secure online environment for self-expression, fun and of course, fame. Here’s to another year of remarkable content,” she stated.

According to her, TikTok has been used as an entertainment destination for heart-warming humour and other global issues that saw creators addressing pivotal issues such as climate change and interacting with communities in a way that is authentic, raw and creative in the course of the year.

“What happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok – whether you’re building a brand, showcasing talent or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression; we’ve seen creators realising tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform.

“In the examples of the content our community enjoyed, this year lies a clear illustration of the fact that TikTok is for everyone, everywhere. This is something that we are proud of and will take into the New Year as we continue to grow and develop as a platform for discovery, creativity and community,” Sidwaba stated.

She also disclosed that eight awards across Sub-Saharan Africa will be awarded through TikTok’s inaugural #TopCreator2022 awards. According to her, the #TopCreator2022 awards voting opens from 16 December 2022 on TikTok.

Vanessa Pappas, chief operating officer, stated that the outgoing year had its fair share of emerging content creators who were destined for superstardom. Amongst these were talented vocalists, dancers and other creators who leveraged the platform to showcase their unique talents.

“We’re honoured to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022.

“It’s been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok,” Pappas stated.