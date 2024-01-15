Tight security in Abuja as armed forces mark day Monday

Security has been beefed up around Abuja, the nation’s capital, ahead of Monday, January 15 Armed Forces/Remembrance Day celebration.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to preside over the celebration as in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The event is marked January 15 every year, as a special occasion for the remembrance of fallen heroes and heroines who served their fatherland.

It was gathered on Sunday that there would be further tightening of security around Eagles Square, close to the venue of the event.

It was learnt that there would be traffic diversion from routes leading to the venue of the event- the National Arcade, Abuja, directly opposite the Eagles Square.

Usman Shugaba, the chief security officer to the president announced that as a result of the event,” there will be closure of access road to the arcade, the Federal Secretariat Complexes (Phases I,II, III), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 12pm on Sunday,14 January 2024 and 1pm (1400HRS) Monday,15 January 2024.

“Listed below are the routes which would serve as diversion points from Eagle Square (National Arcade), where the ceremony would be held.

Other areas of diversion are the Water Board/Deeper Life Junction, Aso Drive by DSS Headquarters, DPO Mpape, FCDA by Finance Headquarters and Bayelsa House.

Others are Gana Street, Transcorp Hilton, NITEL Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way, Kur Mohammed by Benue House, NNPC Towers, the Federal Secretariat Phase III under the bridge and the place behind Foreign Affairs under the bridge.

Others are FCDA by POWA, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inter Section into 3 Arm Zone) and the flyover by Jaiz Bank.

In addition to the above, heavy traffic is expected at the Eagle Square, National Assembly Junction, Federal Secretariat Phase 3, Bullet Junction, Aso Drive, Millennium Towers, Old Parade Ground, Supreme Court Park and Water Board by Deeper Life Junction.

Other areas include the Bayelsa House, Transcorp Hilton, Nitel Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way, NNPC Towers, FCDA by POWA and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway.

“All staff are therefore advised to plan their routings accordingly, especially those that will provide services at NSSC”