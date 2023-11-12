Thugs kill one in Brass as Sylva holds INEC officials hostage

A middle aged man, George Sibo has reportedly been killed in Twon-Brass, headquarters of Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over its officials who are allegedly being held hostage in Twon-Brass by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva.

INEC has urged security agencies to secure the release of its officials.

Sibo, a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) died after he was attacked by a mob suspected to be supporters of the APC.

He was attacked at the Governorship Election Collation Centre in Twon-Brass when results for some wards in Constituency 2 were being submitted.

The member representing Brass Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Daniel Charles and the Commissioner for Special Duties-East, Ayebaekipreye Brodrick both condemned the murder of the young man by desperate power seekers.

They urged security agents to immediately arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The deceased, popularly called “Kobo-Kobo” is said to be an indigene of Twon-Brass and an aide to the Brass Local Government Chairman, Hanson Alabo-Karika.