Three die in Port Harcourt helicopter crash

President Osibanjo Helicopter crash

…Keyamo commiserates with victims…

Three people have been confirmed dead following a helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State. The incident occurred on Thursday, October 24, 2024, when the helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG, operated by East Wind Aviation, went down in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a statement released by Odutayo Oluseyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the helicopter had eight people on board. It was on a routine flight from the Port Harcourt Military Base to the NUIMANTAN oil rig when it crashed near Bonny Finima, in the Atlantic waters.

Emergency response teams, including the Nigerian Search and Rescue Unit, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), were immediately mobilized.

So far, three bodies have been recovered, while search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the remaining passengers.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. In a statement, Keyamo assured the public that all relevant agencies had been activated to assist with rescue efforts.

He further noted that additional resources, including military and low-flying aircraft, had been deployed to aid in locating any survivors.

“The Federal Ministry of Aviation has received a distressing report of a helicopter accident that occurred today, October 24, 2024, at about 11:22 am along the waterways in Port Harcourt.

“The helicopter, a helicopter accident that occurred today, 24th October 2024, at about 11:22 am along the waterways in Port Harcourt. The helicopter, a Sikorsky SK76 with registration 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation, was en-route from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the NUIMANTAN oil rig.

“The aircraft, with eight persons on board, ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean. The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has been notified and emergency response teams were immediately activated, and search and rescue operations are ongoing with the support of the Nigerian Search and Rescue Unit, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and other relevant agencies. Neighboring aerodromes have also been notified for support.

“While no Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was received, manual efforts to plot the location of the accident are underway, and all available resources, including the military and low-flying aircraft, have been deployed to assist in locating and rescuing any survivor(s). So far, three bodies have been recovered.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation is actively working with all relevant agencies to ensure a coordinated response and to minimize casualties from this unfortunate incident. Further information will be provided as details emerge.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those on board, and we are committed to providing the necessary support during this difficult time,” it also added.

Share