Keyamo directs foreign airlines to patronize local caterers for onboard meals

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has directed foreign airlines to patronise local caterers for on-board meals.

Keyamo gave the directive in a letter — signed by Ejibunu, director overseeing the office of the permanent secretary — to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

In the letter dated October 15, 2024, the ministry said the directive from Keyamo takes effect from January 1.

“I am directed by the Honourable Minister of Aviation to convey to you his decision to mandate all out-bound flights from Nigeria, especially foreign airlines to patronize local caterers for on-board meals,” the ministry said.

“Consequently, you are hereby directed to convey the decision to all foreign airlines for strict compliance beginning from 1st of January, 2025.”

