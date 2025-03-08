The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspects and is on the hunt for five others in connection with the murder of Adedamola Ogunbode, a 2024 graduate of Lagos State University (LASU).

Ogunbode, a Political Science Education graduate, was reported missing on January 16, 2025. Speculation surrounding his disappearance intensified after reports emerged that his mutilated body had been found.

Confirming the arrests on Friday, the Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the case had escalated from a missing person’s report to a murder investigation. The police acted following public outcry, including a protest threat from the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Council (NANS JCC) over the handling of the case.

Among those arrested is Whepetoji Sunday, a pastor who allegedly received ₦70,000 from Ogunbode’s account. Also in custody is Sheriff Adebayo, a church member who allegedly received ₦300,000 from the victim’s account.

Additionally, the police apprehended Omolara Ajisomo, who is accused of helping her children, Teniola and Olaoluwa Ajisomo, escape to Cotonou, Benin Republic after they reportedly received ₦300,000 each from the victim’s account.

“Significant progress has been made in the investigation, and all efforts are being directed towards locating the body of the deceased and determining the exact cause of death,” Hundeyin stated.

