President Bola Tinubu has turned down the N942 billion budget proposed by the National Population Commission (NPC) for the upcoming national census, emphasising the need for a more cost-effective approach.

During a meeting at the State House on Monday, Tinubu insisted that the census must be conducted at a significantly lower cost. One of his key recommendations was the deployment of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to handle enumeration, reducing personnel expenses. He also directed the setup of a committee to reassess the budget and align it with the government’s financial realities.

“This stop-and-go approach to the census won’t work with me. We need a clear path,” Tinubu was quoted as saying by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy. He also stressed the importance of securing alternative funding before seeking support from development partners.

According to reports, Tinubu is committed to holding the census, but finds the proposed budget, nearly N1 trillion, excessive. “The President’s position is clear: the census must happen, but at a lower cost,” reports said.

To further streamline expenses, Tinubu suggested integrating the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) into the census process. He underscored the importance of biometric capturing, including facial and voice recognition, to enhance accuracy and minimize duplication.

Nigeria’s last census was conducted in 2006, with repeated delays preventing subsequent exercises. The 2023 census, initially scheduled under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was postponed due to funding constraints, political transitions, and security concerns.

