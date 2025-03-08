Attahiru Jega,former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform.

President Tinubu announced the appointment Friday, as part of efforts to drive meaningful progress in the livestock sector and further strengthen national development efforts.

Jega, former vice chancellor of Bayero University, co-chaired the Presidential Livestock Committee with President Tinubu, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Spokesman.

The committee had delivered comprehensive recommendations that underscored sustainable livestock reforms. One recommendation was the creation of the Livestock Ministry, which now has a minister.

Jega, 68, is a member of the International Elections Advisory Council and the pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano State.

He served as the chairman of INEC between 2010 and 2015.

The statement said his “appointment as special adviser to President Tinubu will reinforce the gains of the presidential committee and ensure the continued momentum of the reforms already in motion”

Already, the President has created a Ministry of Livestock Development and appointed a Minister to oversee the Ministry.

