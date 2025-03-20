Navy demands more operational vessels to fight oil theft, piracy

…As aides says Fubara had no hands in bombings

A roadmap is coming out soon to show how Rivers State would proceed in the next six months, so says Ibok-ete Ibas, a retired vice marshal who is now sole administrator (Solad) of the oil-rich state. This is as the aides of Sim Fubara, the suspended governor, said it was not true that the governor had a hand in any of the bombings that took place nor did he fail to rebuild the demolished House of Assembly.

The Solad however said he has come to restore normalcy and protect lives and property as well as oil facilities.

In his much-awaited first broadcast to the people, Ibas said the task before him is delicate but that the most important is to restore normalcy.

He said he had dedicated his life to the service of our great nation with the honour of serving as the 20th indigenous Chief of Naval Staff, and more recently as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana.

“Duty has called and I have answered. I have abiding commitment to Nigeria and Rivers State.”

He said Rivers State has had political empasse of almost two years and that it has paralysed governance, desecrated democratic institutions, and undermined the economic and social fabrics of the state. “It has deepened divisions among the people and cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future. These are issues we cannot afford to ignore.”

As a son of the Niger Delta, he went on, “I am one of you and I recognize the weight of expectations of the people and the challenges that lie ahead. I feel the weight on families and businesses who are uncertain of what the future holds.

“The president’s decision is to ensure security and restore peace for the economy and address any threat to life and property. My mandate is to restore law and order, stabilize the polity and restore democratic institutions and representation.”

He said this is not a task for one man alone. “All Rivers people are needed. I did not come as a partisan actor or competitor in this moment. I come as a servant of the state entrusted with the mandate to restore peace and order so Rivers State can move forward again as the oil and gas capital.

“I am here to ensure that lives are not held hostage by instability. Governance is not a solitary endeavour. It requires the collective support of the people. I therefore extend my hand to all. I urge the people to remain law-abiding. Let us set aside our differences. It is time for unity, not division. Dialogue will be the watchword.”

He said destruction of public infrastructure is no more how to express grievances. The Niger Delta has left that behind long ago. “We must resist the temptation to return to those days.”

He talked of respect of civil liberties restoration of the rule of law but that those who want to destroy property will not be allowed. “No room for lawlessness. No space for violence.

“We will enforce the law when necessary, but civil order will lead.”

He said he has held security meeting and has given orders and charged them to remain neutral.

Ibas said the roadmap to govern the state will soon be rolled out. “Our objective will be clear which to restore normalcy. I ask for your understanding.

“This is a delicate national assignment. I thank Mr President and the National Assembly for the confidence in me, and I will draw on my training and knowledge to carry out this sensitive national assignment.”

Meanwhile, the aides to the suspended governor have in a statement said the governor had no hand in violence nor ignored the House of Assembly. Nelson Chukwudi, the chief press secretary, said the governor could not be said to have failed to act on an explosion that took place just a day before he was removed.

