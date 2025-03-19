Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), a former chief of naval staff, has been appointed as the administrator of Rivers State following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

The president made this decision in his address to the nation on Tuesday, suspending Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state house of assembly for six months over lingering political crises in the state.

Read also: Who is Ibok-Ete Ibas, the new administrator for Rivers State?

During this period of emergency rule, Ibas will oversee the affairs of the oil rich state, which has been embroiled in crisis since October 2023.

However, there are limitations to the power of the administrator during the emergence rule.

According to Tinubu’s broadcast, under the emergency rule, Vice Admiral Ibas (rtd) will manage the state but will not have the power to make new laws. However, he will be allowed to formulate necessary regulations, subject to approval by the Federal Executive Council and the president.

“The Administrator will not make any new laws. He will, however, be free to formulate regulations as may be found necessary to do his job, but such regulations will need to be considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council and promulgated by the President for the state,” Tinubu clarified.

Unlike a democratic setting where a state governor can make new law through the state legislative arm, the sole administrator can only formulate regulations subject to the approval of the Federal Executive Council and the president.

Read also: State of emergency: Can the president suspend a governor? Here’s what the constitution says

The administrator will also have his own cabinet consisting of commissioners and other officials who will help him in running the state during this period.

The emergency administrator will be the chief accounting officer, responsible for paying workers’ salaries, executing projects and ensuring that governance continues during the period.

Share