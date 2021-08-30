Third edition of Food & Beverage West Africa to hold in September

Having had to postpone for a year, the third edition of Food & Beverage West Africa will hold on September 1st as the region’s premier food and beverage trade event.

Food & Beverage West Africa, the largest food and beverage trade show across sub-Saharan Africa, will return to Lagos in a little over one weeks’ time.

The event which will run from Wednesday 1st to Friday 3rd September at the Landmark Centre, Food & Beverage West Africa has more than 100 exhibitors from over four continents taking part.

This is the event’s much-awaited third edition and is the first post-COVID exhibition for the experienced hosts, BtoB Events Ltd, Nigeria’s largest exhibition organisers.

Food & Beverage West Africa joins other trade shows and exhibitions which are now starting to reopen across the world as the pandemic subsides.

Jamie Hill, managing director of BtoB Events said: “We are delighted to finally be able to run our trade shows again here in Lagos, with the return of Food and Beverage West Africa. We look forward to welcoming the key industry players from the Nigerian food and beverage industry onsite together under one roof, for the first time in a long time. We have taken every safety precaution possible to ensure that FAB West Africa will present a safe and business conducive environment for all in attendance.”

The trade show will conform to stringent safety and hygiene measures, such as masks, sanitisation, and distancing. Lagos Safety Commission has given its approval for the event which will run in accordance with the All Secure Standard, the global framework for safe hosting of exhibitions in the post COVID world.

Hundreds of visitors are expected each day to find out about the latest food and drink developments, to sample products being launched in Nigeria and the region, to conduct business face-to-face, and refresh acquaintances with leading suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and importers.

While having an international flavour, the event will place a real focus on promoting Nigerian food and beverage products.

Gold Sponsors include Just Food West Africa and Mamuda Foods Nigeria who will be launching their Pop Cola brand to Lagos State. Country pavilions will include Pakistan and Indonesia.

Hill commented: “We have a real focus on promoting Nigerian food and beverage products this year and we are proud to host our largest number of local exhibitors since the show’s inception in 2018. With the restrictions on travel being faced at present this really is the only opportunity for distributors and retailers within the F&B market to source new products, taste new flavours and generate new business connections.”

Mamuda Group Nigeria has welcomed the opportunity to take a prominent role at this first F&B event in nearly two years.

The Mamuda group chairman, Hassan Hammoud, commented “Mamuda Group is looking forward to participating at Food and Beverage West Africa for the first time. We are excited to see the response to our recently launched food and beverage brands”.

Anyone connected with the food and beverage industry, be that retailers, restaurateurs, bar owners, distributors, import/export businesses or regulatory can attend the show free of charge